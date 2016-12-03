posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 3rd, 2016 at 7:03 pm

Last weekend saw the entry of wild cards in the Bigg Boss 10 house. Ever since their entry, the competition has increased given the fact that they have already seen the run of the current season and then stepped in. Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, Salman asks the housemates to rate the wild cards and we can see that their scoring isn't pretty much in their favour.

Manu gives Sahil two stars saying that since he has already seen the game and then come in, he is playing safe, not opening up and having his guard and strategy in place.

Mona on the other hand gives two stars to Priyanka. The two have been immersed in conflicts from the very start and the trend pretty much continues here.



Lopa gives Elena a single star, saying that she didn't push hard enough to win the Dome task and thinks of her to be a weak contender.

Will this activity see a new thread of fights in the house? Tune in tonight at 9PM only on Weekend ka Vaar to see what happens next!