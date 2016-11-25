Wild Card Relay On JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 12:58 pm

JDJ9 has seen an amazing bunch of performers over the weeks. Ever since the commencement of the show, the contestants have tried to step out of their comfort zone and give stunning performances leaving the judges and audiences in complete awe.

 

This week, the contestants gear up for another wild card entry. The powerpuff girls are back! Spandan, Teriya and Gracy from Farah's 'fantastic paanch' who faced an elimination are back to rock again. The trio will perform in a wild card relay and one of them will be back to start the jhalak journey once again.

 

Spandan will perform on an instrumental, Gracy will perform on Ajja Nachle and Teriya will perform on patakha guddi. Later this rocking trio will hit a relay performance on O Gujariya!

 

It's going to be one crazy run of super performances. The judges will have to take tough call of choosing one from the three. Who will it be?

 

Tune in at 10PM to JDJ9, Saturday!


