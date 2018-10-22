posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 22nd, 2018 at 4:58 pm

With Sourabh’s early exit from the house, the contestants were not only missing him a little too much but were also extremely disheartened! To lighten up the environment, Bigg Boss added one major twist in the house. With the already increasing drama in the house, Bigg Boss introduced two new wild card contestants in the house to add on! Enter Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade. Rohit, who happens to be a famous television actor brought the house down with his suave dance moves, whereas Megha, winner of Bigg Boss Season 1, Marathi made the house groove to some energetic dhol beats. Who can guess what this duo has in store for you?

Moving forward, this week’s nomination comes with a unique spin. The already existing housemates are made to answer a couple of ‘teekhe sawaal’ where every gharwala is supposed to justify every allegation against him/her. The one who fails in doing so gets nominated. FYI, these questions are blunt and probe-worthy, and might get these guys agitated! What happens next? Who gets nominated? Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors to find out what happens next!