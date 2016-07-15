Why you should watch Swaragini tonight at 9.30PM

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 15th, 2016 at 1:00 pm

The twists and turns in Swaragini continue to captivate the audience even as we reach the end of this week. The sister duo, Swara and Ragini are fighting all odds with an unshakable resolve; be it bringing back Swara in the Maheshwari Mansion or exposing Sahil, they seem invincible together.

 

In the midst of all this Ragini has managed to keep her fake pregnancy a secret from Swara. After Swara’s return in the Maheshwari Mansion, this has been weighing down on Ragini. She has been in a double mind to open up to Swara and share the truth with her. While on one hand Ragini faces this dilemma, on the other hand she is being pinned down by Parineeta in various ways.

IMG_6814
IMG_7238

Will Ragini snap by all these pressures? Will she share the truth with Swara? Will she be able to stop Parineeta’s attempts to expose reality about her fake pregnancy? For all this and more, don’t forget to watch Swaragini tonight at 9.30PM.

IMG_6387
IMG_7240

 

 

 


