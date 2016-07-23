posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 19th, 2016 at 6:23 pm

24 Season 2 has everything to keep it’s audience on the edge of their seats. Be it an engaging plot or strong performances by the cast or creating the perfect look and feel, 24 Season 2 has managed to get everything right. As the story unfolds the spectators may find many more reasons to hook on to the show, but for now, here are some solid reasons why you should not give it a miss.

An Engaging Plot

Season 1 of 24 was highly acclaimed for it’s thrilling story and the way it unfolded. Season 2 will be far more thrilling and exciting. Action, emotion, drama, suspense, you will find it all here! It is sure to grip the attention of our audience from day 1 itself!

A Strong Cast

Season 2 will see some new faces in addition to the original cast from Season 1. They will all sweep you off your feet with their brilliant acting and on screen attitude. Some of them may even surprise you with a ‘never before avatar’ and versatility.

Thrilling Action Sequences

The brilliant, action- packed thriller will leave the fans with an unmatched feeling. Action lovers will get their share of thrill and adventure on 24 Season 2 along with some unexpected twists and turns. It is definitely not to be missed.

Complex Characters

The characters are not only well drafted but also smartly presented. They have the kind of complexity that adds to the drama and thrill. Just when you think you know them well enough, you may expect the unexpected!