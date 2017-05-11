Why We Love The Cast Of 'Bhaag Bakool Bhaag'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on June 5th, 2017 at 6:22 pm

Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’ is a show that boasts a range of colourful characters with their own unique personalities & traits. They are the heart of the show and every interaction between them is a delight to watch, as a result. It works because of the strong cast and the chemistry they share. Jay Soni, Hiba Nawab and Shruti Rawat make a terrific trio who keep the barrel of laughs coming with their charm and great comedic timing.

 

While we do love the characters, the actors who portray them are just as adorable and fun in real life. They don’t shy away from having a little fun and get along extremely well. Here is a glimpse into their life when they are not busy filming –

 

 

 

Saas bahu ka pyaar💕#bhaagbakoolbhaag @purvirvyas @colorstv

A post shared by Shruti Rawat (@shrrutirawatt) on

 

 

#bhagbakulbhag #ahmedabadpromotions @purvirvyas @jaysoni25 @hibanawab @colorstv

A post shared by Shruti Rawat (@shrrutirawatt) on

 

 

 

 

Aadab LUCKNOW #bhaagbakoolbhaag #promotions #lucknow #jaysoni #entertainer #coactors @hibanawab @shrrutirawatt

A post shared by Jay Soni (@jaysoni25) on

 

 

Shooting with selfiequeen 😜 @hibanawab #shooting #actoratwork #jaysoni #entertainer

A post shared by Jay Soni (@jaysoni25) on

 

 

2days to go #bhagbakulbhag @colorstv

A post shared by Shruti Rawat (@shrrutirawatt) on

 

 

Bhaag Bakul Bhaag starting from 15th May.. @5:30 only on @colorstv

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

Aren’t they amazing?

 

 

Catch them on ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’, every Mon-Fri at 5:30 PM!


﻿

