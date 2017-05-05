posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 5th, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Devanshi and Vardaan really work together as a Jodi. The two have become almost inseparable despite some ups and downs in their life. The one thing that makes their bond so special and strong is the fact that they were childhood friends. The two have have been through a lot together and their understanding for each other goes beyond the ordinary. It’s no wonder that people have become so smitten with the Jodi and started dubbing them with cute couple names like ‘DevDaan’, ‘VarShi’ and ‘VaNshi’.

It’s not just the Jodi itself, but the actors who really breathe life into the characters and the fact that they share extremely strong chemistry. Helly Shah and Mudit Nayar look amazing together and they are doing a great job with the portrayal of their characters.

There have been times when Devanshi and Vardaan had their differences and faced certain difficult challenges with people trying to separate them, but they managed to overcome all of it and create an unbreakable bond. Their love for each other knows no bounds.

Vardaan has always been a pillar of strength for Devanshi and saved her life numerous times. He has taken a stand for her during extremely troubled times. That stands as a testament for his immense love, support and respect for Devanshi.

Their love kept blossoming and eventually Vardaan fell head over heels in love with Devanshi and ended up proposing marriage to her. Their romantic journey has been taking its natural course and nothing feels forced which makes it all the more real and appealing.

To see them grow into such great characters who have forged such an amazing bond has been a delight to watch and the journey has been nothing short of amazing.

Here’s hoping we get to see more adorable moments between the popular Jodi and they continue walking down the beautiful path of romance.

