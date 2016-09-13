Why Rishi and Tanu make a perfect couple?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 13th, 2016 at 4:29 pm

Rishi and Tanu share an out of this world love story! We all need to take some relationship goals from them. Here are some key ingredients that make their relationship perfect…

 

Love

3
 
Their love for each other has defeated death and as promised, Tanu has now come back as Tanuja in Rishi’s life.

 

Chemistry

2
 

Getting lost into each other’s eyes and being totally smitten cannot be missed. Of course we enjoy the cute, sweet- sour chemistry they have!

 

Friendship

5

 

What is love without Friendship? And didn’t someone say that ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’?! Love is indeed Friendship! Cheers to their Dosti!

 

Support

4

 

On so many occasions we saw these love birds stand firm in support of each other. That’s why they have come a long way!

 

Togetherness

1

 

In spite of being separated by destiny, Tanu was always with Rishi in his memories. We are sure that Tanu was equally keen on being with him soon. And that’s why she is back to fulfill her Kasam of togetherness!

 

We hope that at least in this lifetime, these estranged lovers are united forever.


﻿

