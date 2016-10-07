Why Naagin 2 is not to be missed this weekend!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 7th, 2016 at 6:08 pm

Much awaited Nagain 2 starts this weekend with a bang! There’s already a buzz about it and curiosity as to what will unfold in this season of one of the most loved shows, Naagin! Here, we give you a glimpse into what’s in store for you on Naagin 2 and 5 reasons why you can’t give it a miss!

 

The terrific cast!

 

DSC_0122

 

DSC_0489

 

DSC_0565

 

DSC_0654

 

Much has been said about this fabulously talented cast of Naagin! Along with Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chnadran from Season 1, Naagin 2 will have the charming Karanvir Bohra and stunning Aashka Goradia! Know more about them here.

 

Mouni Roy in a double role!

 

DSC_0236

 

DSC_0117

 

Our favorite star, Mouni Roy will showcase her acting skills through a double role, and how! She will be seen as Shivanya, who is now a mother of 25 year old Shivangi, again, portrayed by Mouni!

 

 

Sizzling, on- screen chemistry between Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra!

 

DSC_1115

 

DSC_1121

 

Mouni Roy as Shivangi and Karanvir Bohra as Rocky make a handsome couple, don’t they?! Their chemistry as Shivangi and Rocky will be so amazing! Rocky feels drawn towards Shivangi right from the moment they meet and begins a beautiful yet dangerous tale of love and revenge. That’s all we are giving out, tune in to know more, Sat-Sun, 8PM!

 

 

Yamini and Sesha will join forces yet again!

 

DSC_0698

 

The evil, Yamini and Sesha, cannot be left out! Yamini adopted Rocky after killing his parents. Sesha is going to get engaged to him, but as Ruchika! How will they use him for their vested interests will unfold during the season!

 

 

Lots of Drama and Entertainment!

 

DSC_0596

 

DSC_0555

 

DSC_0203

 

Just like Naagin Season 1, second season of this show will also be packed with dollops of drama and entertainment! There’s a lot to look forward to and we bet that you will be hooked to it’s engaging plot that will catch you off guard!

 

So, don’t forget to tune in, 8th October onwards, every Sat- Sun, 8PM!


