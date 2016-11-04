posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 4:04 pm

The Bigg Boss house is seeing a lot of twists and turns in this current week. The most vocal one from the Indiawale team, Manu has been playing an incredible game since day one.

He doesn’t miss a chance of seeing where he can step into a loophole and play a smart game or create one and leave the others to get entangled in it. His fights and fire has been no secret to anyone in the house. However, his teammates are not always in favour of his opinions or methods and feel that he is trying to put his foot into his mouth.

The Indiawale feel that Manu is heading towards the Celebrities’ team and his tactics of the game in the recent time seem to be failing.

Manveer and Navin end up having a chat about this issue and looks like there aren’t one bit happy with him.

Well let’s see what unfolds next on Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!