Why Manveer and Navin are disappointed with Manu on Bigg Boss?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 4:04 pm

The Bigg Boss house is seeing a lot of twists and turns in this current week. The most vocal one from the Indiawale team, Manu has been playing an incredible game since day one.

 

PIC 43

 

He doesn’t miss a chance of seeing where he can step into a loophole and play a smart game or create one and leave the others to get entangled in it. His fights and fire has been no secret to anyone in the house. However, his teammates are not always in favour of his opinions or methods and feel that he is trying to put his foot into his mouth.

 

PIC 34

 

The Indiawale feel that Manu is heading towards the Celebrities’ team and his tactics of the game in the recent time seem to be failing.

 

PIC 07

 

PIC 09

 

Manveer and Navin end up having a chat about this issue and looks like there aren’t one bit happy with him.

 

PIC 08

 

Well let’s see what unfolds next on Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with