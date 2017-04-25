Why Manish, Farah and Karan will have you laughing out loud at the Golden Petal Awards!

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 25th, 2017 at 3:22 pm

Farah Khan, Manish Paul and Karan Johar are some of the funniest celebrities around who know how to make people laugh their heads off! Each with their own brand of humour, be it Farah Khan taking a friendly dig at people with her sarcastic jokes or Manish Paul with his clever quips and laugh out loud humour or Karan Johar with his spontaneity, charisma and cheeky sense of humour. These three know how to rouse the crowd and have fun! They are also known for being great hosts and are the popular choices to present award shows and functions, more often than not. For good reason!

 

HNS_3894_resize

Karan, Manish and Farah will definitely brighten up your night with their extraordinary zeal and enthusiasm! A night you won’t soon forget with these cool hosts at the helm!

 

HNS_3918

Karan Johar and Manish Paul make a hilarious duo who will have you gasping for breath with their funny antics and witty banter!

 

HNS_3933

Karan Johar and Manish Paul will engage in some fun conversations with our favourite TV celebrities which will be a delight to watch!

 

HNS_3985

Farah Khan, the entertainer extraordinaire with a jhakaas attitude will show you a great time as she interacts with some of the most popular celebrities in her own hilarious way!

 

HNS_3997

What’s an award show without a little fun and dancing? Manish Paul and Karan Johar will show off some of their cool dance moves as the other celebrities join them!

 

HNS_4121

The mandatory selfie! Watch these two strike a pose and have fun in the most hilarious ways!

 

IMG_0119

Our hosts will turn up the excitement factor sky high and present you with the some laugh out loud funny and amazing acts!

 

IMG_0342_resize

Last but not the least, our hosts share crazy good camaraderie which will make you fall in love with them! The terrific trio of Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Manish Paul will be like an icing on the cake in what will surely be a grand night full of glamour, great performances and celebration!


