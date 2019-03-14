posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 14th, 2019 at 4:12 pm

Tonight, on Jhansi Ki Rani, we see Manu heading to the prison where Shiva and Bheema are held hostage but is stopped by Ross who is questioning her presence there. Irritated, Manu answers back saying that she has all the right to be there and heads inside confidently. In jail, Shiva and Bheema look physically abused. On meeting them, Manu recalls her memories with them and is upset because they didn’t tell her that they were krantikaris. They also tell her about their attempt to murder the king. How will Manu react to this?

Back in the chamber, Janki searches for Manu who is nowhere to be seen. Janki holds Kashi's ear tight and orders him to find Manu. Shiva and Bheema also make a confession to Manu in the prison which upsets her. Manu returns to her chambers where a paranoid Kashi confronts Manu about where she had been. Janki also arrives and questions Manu, however, she is too upset to pay attention. What could the reason be? Tune in to Khoob Ladi Mardaani: Jhansi Ki Rani from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm to know more.