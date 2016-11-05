posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 1:24 pm

The Weekend ka Vaar means a drama bhare week par final garnishing. Tonight another rocking episode awaits us.

After an eventful talk with the contestants in the Bigg Boss house, Salman asks them to pick a member for the Khalnayak’s throne.

The contestants bluntly voice their opinion and seem to be in complete unison while picking Gaurav’s name. They sound displeased about his conduct during the week.

Salman asks Bani why is she upset about Gaurav’s conduct and she discusses the nomination issue with him. Gaurav fends for himself by saying he wanted to nominate the strong ones.

These words may just land Gaurav into a soup. Let's wait and watch how interesting does this prakriya get!