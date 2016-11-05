Why did the housemates choose Gaurav as the Khalnayak?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 1:24 pm

The Weekend ka Vaar means a drama bhare week par final garnishing. Tonight another rocking episode awaits us.

 

PIC 19

 

PIC 22

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 27

 

After an eventful talk with the contestants in the Bigg Boss house, Salman asks them to pick a member for the Khalnayak’s throne.

 

PIC 24

 

The contestants bluntly voice their opinion and seem to be in complete unison while picking Gaurav’s name. They sound displeased about his conduct during the week.

 

PIC 36

 

PIC 39

 

Salman asks Bani why is she upset about Gaurav’s conduct and she discusses the nomination issue with him. Gaurav fends for himself by saying he wanted to nominate the strong ones.

 
PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 56

 

These words may just land Gaurav into a soup. Let’s wait and watch how interesting does this prakriya get! Tune in tonight at 9PM on Bigg Boss- Weekend ka Vaar!

 


﻿

