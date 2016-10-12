posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 12th, 2016 at 5:42 pm

There is no reason why a dance floor like JDJ9 cannot inspire you to try the weirdest things. This weekend, the audience grooved on the JDJ9 floor too.

But its not how you think it is, the chance to make it to the floor ain't an easy one. Karishma Tanna, the brought on her element of sexiness with an outstanding pole dance performance.

The men in the audience were given a chance to share the stage space with her. Hold it! If you thought it was just as simple as that, you are wrong.

Before doing some garba with Karishma, they had to prove till what heights can they go to not miss out on this opportunity. We quite literally are talking about the heights here. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, they had to go for the pole dance attempt.

Wow JDJ9, you really know how to get the best out of everyone. Wait, if you thought that is all, we will just let you have the tip of the ice berg. Jacqueline did a pole dance too. How? For whom? Choreographed by whom? Are going to be our well tucked secrets. Any guesses on the pole though?

You can only get to know on Saturday at 10pm on JDJ9.

