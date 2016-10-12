Why Did The Audience Take On The JDJ9 Stage This Weekend?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 12th, 2016 at 5:42 pm

There is no reason why a dance floor like JDJ9 cannot inspire you to try the weirdest things. This weekend, the audience grooved on the JDJ9 floor too. 

 

DSC_1652

 

But its not how you think it is, the chance to make it to the floor ain't an easy one. Karishma Tanna, the brought on her element of sexiness with an outstanding pole dance performance. 

DSC_1672

 

DSC_1673

 

The men in the audience were given a chance to share the stage space with her. Hold it! If you thought it was just as simple as that, you are wrong. 
Before doing some garba with Karishma, they had to prove till what heights can they go to not miss out on this opportunity. We quite literally are talking about the heights here. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, they had to go for the pole dance attempt. 

 

DSC_1674

 

DSC_1675

 

Wow JDJ9, you really know how to get the best out of everyone. Wait, if you thought that is all, we will just let you have the tip of the ice berg. Jacqueline did a pole dance too. How? For whom? Choreographed by whom? Are going to be our well tucked secrets. Any guesses on the pole though? 

DSC_1691

 

You can only get to know on Saturday at 10pm on JDJ9.
 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with