Why Bigg Boss Season 10 is special!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 12th, 2016 at 7:27 pm

2-x-1_BIG-BOSS-10_CHARPAI_CR_3_ENG

 

 

This year, gear up for a television show like no other. The baap of reality TV and the king of entertainment, Bigg Boss is back.


Season 10 is not only packed with a punch but stands to create history this time with its ultimate concept. 
Up until now, this show was a home to the faces who are known to us. 


This time the sandwich of high voltage drama will have a new ingredient that will make it a delight to relish.The common man is going to set foot into the Bigg Boss house for the first time to compete for this season.


A perfect mix of aam aadmi and celebrities for us to have a look at for the first time. 
After all, local is the new global!

And this is what makes this season an intriguingly interesting one, the strategies, the contestants, the challenges have all been but a part. This time the crown is on the head of the concept. 


Ready to scratch your heads to think who is talking a walk into this house...you never know if it could be someone right next to you?

We are ready to rock 
Are you ready to roll?

Tune in on Oct 16th, Sunday at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with