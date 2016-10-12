posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 12th, 2016 at 7:27 pm

This year, gear up for a television show like no other. The baap of reality TV and the king of entertainment, Bigg Boss is back.



Season 10 is not only packed with a punch but stands to create history this time with its ultimate concept.

Up until now, this show was a home to the faces who are known to us.



This time the sandwich of high voltage drama will have a new ingredient that will make it a delight to relish.The common man is going to set foot into the Bigg Boss house for the first time to compete for this season.



A perfect mix of aam aadmi and celebrities for us to have a look at for the first time.

After all, local is the new global!

And this is what makes this season an intriguingly interesting one, the strategies, the contestants, the challenges have all been but a part. This time the crown is on the head of the concept.



Ready to scratch your heads to think who is talking a walk into this house...you never know if it could be someone right next to you?

We are ready to rock

Are you ready to roll?

Tune in on Oct 16th, Sunday at 9PM!