Why Ashoka and Kaurwaki are the perfect couple

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 2nd, 2016 at 4:31 pm

They are childhood sweethearts.
DSC_0348

 

Ashoka and Kaurwaki knew each other as adolescents. Even in those times, they shared a wonderful bond. 

 

 

They have mutual respect for each other.

DSC_0864
 
 

 

Ashoka and Kaurwaki respect each other as individuals. Both have supported each other’s endeavors. 

 

 

They share a sweet- sour friendship.

 

 

DSC_0031

 

 

 

A strong friendship forms the basis of their love. They fight with each other for silly reasons and still stand united against others.

 

 

Their love has stood the test of distance and time.

 

DSC_8248

 

Many attempts were made to keep them separate. But destined to be together, they have finally reunited.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with