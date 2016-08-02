posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 2nd, 2016 at 4:31 pm

They are childhood sweethearts.

Ashoka and Kaurwaki knew each other as adolescents. Even in those times, they shared a wonderful bond.

They have mutual respect for each other.

Ashoka and Kaurwaki respect each other as individuals. Both have supported each other’s endeavors.

They share a sweet- sour friendship.

A strong friendship forms the basis of their love. They fight with each other for silly reasons and still stand united against others.

Their love has stood the test of distance and time.

Many attempts were made to keep them separate. But destined to be together, they have finally reunited.