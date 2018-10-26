posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 26th, 2018 at 5:44 pm

With an on-going train challenge, the two contenders Megha and Deepak aren’t failing at giving each other a tough competition. Be it wasabi or tobasco sauce, there’s no end to this, we feel! Tonight, we even witness a little quarrel between Megha and Deepak. With Somi stepping down, who do you think becomes the FIZZ captain this week?

Going forward, today is also when they decide on people who deserve to go to the kaalkothri. Saba, Rohit, and Shiv will be given a chance to speak with Bigg Boss in the confession room about who they think are worthy of being punished. With valid reasons from each one them, Bigg Boss later asked the rest of the housemates to pick people too. Many names sprung up and some even led to arguments and disagreements. Who is finally sent to the kaalkothri? Will the chosen contenders agree to all accusations against them?