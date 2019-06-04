posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 4th, 2019 at 4:04 pm

This week on Kesari, Madhavi strives to make Kesari feel better after her kidnapping. Reacting to this, Kesari tells her mom that she is okay and now wants to focus on winning the finals. Hanumant goes to the stadium and thinks about how Kesari was so good at her moves. Zorawar, on the other hand, thinks about mixing sleeping powder in the prasad for Kesari. She ends up eating it and just before the match starts, she is seen feeling dizzy.

Kesari isn’t in her best form and Kalki is taking over. Hanumant feels bad for Kesari but wants her to bounce back and even win. He even reminds Kalki of a move as an indirect hint to Kesari. Will Kesari understand this? What happens next? Who will win the match?

Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Mon-Fri at 8:30 pm.