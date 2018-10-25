posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 25th, 2018 at 6:14 pm

After a rigorous performance in the Bigg Boss Poultry Farm task, the contenders selected are Deepak, Megha, and Somi as the candidates for the Fizz Captain of the week. Tonight's the time for the last leg of the captaincy task where the three nominated contestants have to compete against each other. The mission for the three contenders was to stay inside a train compartment for as long as they can. The remaining contestants had to use the set ingredients like Bitter-Gourd (karela), Tabasco and Wasabi amongst others and try to de-board the contenders. Bigg Boss elected Shivashish as the task sanchaalak.

The competition got tough as the remaining housemates were brutal as ever! This task also witnessed a huge fight between Sree and Surbhi. This one of kind train challenge tested both, the physical and mental strength of Deepak, Megha, and Somi who gave a tough competition to each other by eating raw chilies, taking tabasco shots or drinking egg yolk mixtures given by other housemates.



