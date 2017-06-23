Who will win the trophy on 'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad'?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 23rd, 2017 at 3:21 pm

After 3 months of an amazing journey of fun and laughter, Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is finally coming to an end. The six finalists of the season are – Kavya Ramani, Agrima Dogra, Vedansh Pagare, Manav Khyali, Preetjyot Singh and Divyansh Dwivedi.

 

 

vlcsnap-error067

 

 

These dhaakads have proved themselves again and again in the last few months and most deserve to be the part of the finale. On a serious note, the culmination episode is going to be actually very tough in determining the winner.

 

vlcsnap-error149

 

 

Tomorrow, once again the little kids will take over the stage for this season one last time and present their acts. We need to wait and watch who wins the hearts of our judges the most!

 

vlcsnap-error661

 

 

The episode on coming Saturday is going to be truly exciting! A nail-biting moment is certainly not to be missed.

 

Watch Chhote Miyan Dhaakad Grand Finale on 24th June at 6 PM & 10 PM!

 


﻿

