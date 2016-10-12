posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 12th, 2016 at 1:53 pm

The clock is ticking faster, the weekend is drawing in and just few days we will be hooked to our television screens, to watch India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss season 10.

The current season has already made noise on the lines of that- this time it’s going to be bigger and better with its new concept that brings together the common man and celebrities under one roof for a period of 3 months.

It goes without saying that the mercury of excitement is going to just keep rising. How the events unfold inside the house is going to be a daily tale for us to be delighted with.

But before the Season 10 sets it foot on the TV screen, let’s visit the list of winners who won this show during the past seasons

Season 2

Ashutosh Kaushik

Season 3

Vindu Dara Singh

Season 4

Shweta Tiwari

Season 5

Juhi Parmar

Season 6

Urvashi Dholakia

Season 7

Gauhar Khan

Season 8

Gautam Gulati

Season 9

Prince Narula

Cannot wait to see who will take the Victor's crown home this time. Tune in 16th Oct 9PM!