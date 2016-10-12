Who Will Win Bigg Boss 10?

The clock is ticking faster, the weekend is drawing in and just few days we will be hooked to our television screens, to watch India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss season 10.

The current season has already made noise on the lines of that- this time it’s going to be bigger and better with its new concept that brings together the common man and celebrities under one roof for a period of 3 months.

It goes without saying that the mercury of excitement is going to just keep rising. How the events unfold inside the house is going to be a daily tale for us to be delighted with.

But before the Season 10 sets it foot on the TV screen, let’s visit the list of winners who won this show during the past seasons

 

Ashutosh-Kaushik

 

Season 2                             

Ashutosh Kaushik

 

Vindu-Dara-Singh-bigg-boss-season-3-winner-image

 

Season 3

Vindu Dara Singh     

 

shweta_tiwari

 

Season 4             

Shweta Tiwari

 

1443872842Bigg-Boss-winner-Juhi-Parma

 

Season 5

Juhi Parmar   

 

53a1d3b67e39e.image (2)

    

Season 6             

Urvashi Dholakia  

  

Gauhar-Khan

 

Season 7             

Gauhar Khan

 

hqdefault

 

Season 8             

Gautam Gulati  

 

_1faa7690-c208-11e5-bf87-369b775511f2

 

Season 9             

Prince Narula

 

Cannot wait to see who will take the Victor's crown home this time. Tune in 16th Oct 9PM!


﻿

