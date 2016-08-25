posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 25th, 2016 at 11:10 am

The journey on the JDJ9 stage is an unpredictable one. And with the introduction of the ARPs in the scene, the picture has become intense.

Shakti and Arjun who are currently seen on JDJ9 have been pitted against one another for the coming Saturday.

While Shakti being a non-dancer has continued to constantly innovate and challenge himself with regards to dance, Arjun very recently broke through his barrier of low scores.

What will be interesting is to see how these two will take this battle forward. Given that both have been to the risk zone and have still survived, this face-off will become a real test for the two popular actors.

Who do you think will out do the other? Shakti or Arjun?

Watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM to see who will be the 'baazigar' in this battle.