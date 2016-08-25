Who will take a step ahead on JDJ9, Shakti or Arjun?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 25th, 2016 at 11:10 am

The journey on the JDJ9 stage is an unpredictable one. And with the introduction of the ARPs in the scene, the picture has become intense. 

Shakti and Arjun who are currently seen on JDJ9 have been pitted against one another for the coming Saturday.

While Shakti being a non-dancer has continued to constantly innovate and challenge himself with regards to dance, Arjun very recently broke through his barrier of low scores.

1
2

What will be interesting is to see how these two will take this battle forward. Given that both have been to the risk zone and have still survived, this face-off will become a real test for the two popular actors.

Who do you think will out do the other? Shakti or Arjun?

3

Watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM to see who will be the 'baazigar' in this battle.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with