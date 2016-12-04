posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 4th, 2016 at 2:39 pm

On Weekend ka Vaar yesterday, Salman Khan announced that Bani was safe and she returned into the house of Bigg Boss. That leaves us with 3 contestants, Rahul, Elena and Jason. One of these three contestants gets evicted tonight.

Rahul has been in the Bigg Boss house since beginning while Elena and Jason got in last week through wildcard entry. Each of them has their own strengths and weaknesses that impact their chances to stay back. Rahul has proved his mettle on numerous occasions before while Jason and Elena have made their presence noticed in the span of one week. It’s going to be a tough one to gauge, isn’t it?

All we can do is wait and watch, who says goodbye to the Bigg Boss 10 house tonight! So do tune in at 9PM!