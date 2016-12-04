Who will get evicted on Bigg Boss 10 tonight?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 4th, 2016 at 2:39 pm

On Weekend ka Vaar yesterday, Salman Khan announced that Bani was safe and she returned into the house of Bigg Boss. That leaves us with 3 contestants, Rahul, Elena and Jason. One of these three contestants gets evicted tonight.

 

PIC 51

 

PIC 52

 

Rahul has been in the Bigg Boss house since beginning while Elena and Jason got in last week through wildcard entry. Each of them has their own strengths and weaknesses that impact their chances to stay back. Rahul has proved his mettle on numerous occasions before while Jason and Elena have made their presence noticed in the span of one week. It’s going to be a tough one to gauge, isn’t it?

 

PIC 53

 

PIC 54

 

All we can do is wait and watch, who says goodbye to the Bigg Boss 10 house tonight! So do tune in at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with