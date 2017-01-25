Who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house tonight?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 25th, 2017 at 3:27 pm

Looking at the history of the show, we know it isn’t as easy to reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss. The countdown has begun and not all five housemates would be part of the finals. Tonight we will see the mid-week eviction; one out of Bani and Rohan will come out of the house.

 

PIC 68

 

 

All the housemates are called in the garden area, Rohan and Bani are seen standing in front of the buzzers when Bigg Boss announces that on the count of 3 the two have to press the buzzers.

 

PIC 67

 

 

Slight tense look on the two faces, as they press the buzzer there is a loud noise!

 

PIC 64

 

 

Who gets evicted?

Watch on Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM


