Who will be the next captain on Bigg Boss 10?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 15th, 2016 at 2:02 pm

PIC 49

 

PIC 50

 

Priyanka and Manu chose Bani, Manveer and Lopamudra for the next captaincy task. Tonight, Bigg Boss announces what the task is all about.

 

PIC 43

 

PIC 44

 

PIC 45

 

Bigg Boss sends the Captaincy Ring which the contenders have to hold on to. The one who holds on to it till the end becomes the next captain of the house.

 

PIC 47

 

The contenders are allowed to do anything to make the others leave the ring. At the same time, their supporters can also help them win. During the task the atmosphere gets rather heated up as the contenders and their supporters get aggressive.

 

PIC 51

 

PIC 52

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch the captaincy drama unfold!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with