Who will be evicted first?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2018 at 3:19 pm

The Bigg Boss finale will be all about fun and entertainment this time. It will also witness a lot of drama. One of the top 4 finalists is all set to be out of the race to win that Bigg Boss 11 winner trophy.

3

 

Salman Khan announces that the contestant will be evicted in a unique way.  For the first time ever, family members of the evicted contestant will be entering the house and escorting their loved one out.

10

 

12

 

Now all eyes are on tonight’s finale to see who will be the first finalist to be out of the house. Tune in tonight at 9 PM to find out. 


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with