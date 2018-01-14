posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2018 at 3:19 pm

The Bigg Boss finale will be all about fun and entertainment this time. It will also witness a lot of drama. One of the top 4 finalists is all set to be out of the race to win that Bigg Boss 11 winner trophy.

Salman Khan announces that the contestant will be evicted in a unique way. For the first time ever, family members of the evicted contestant will be entering the house and escorting their loved one out.

Now all eyes are on tonight’s finale to see who will be the first finalist to be out of the house. Tune in tonight at 9 PM to find out.

