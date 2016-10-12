Who Surprised Farah Khan On JDJ9

The weekend is going to be an early start to the sparkling Diwali, with Queen Khan Special  and Bigg Boss season 10 making its way on our screens. 

While the new judge on the 'Miss hot-and-amazing Khan', was on an absolute ride with her songs being done up in a new way by the JDJ9 contestants, a small big surprise made its way to her. 

No we didn't call for Santa and some goodies. No we weren't bursting fire crackers already. 
We are just lighting up the stage with smiles galore, as her precious 3 jewels came to pay visit to Mommy dearest. 

 

Czar, Diva and Anya were thrilled to see their mom judging this show and got all coy while trying to twist a leg. 

There couldn't have been a moment cuter than this! Rightly said, awesome threesome! 

 

Tune in at 10PM this Saturday and catch some super wow dances only on JDJ9.


Connect with