posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 13th, 2016 at 12:53 pm

Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 9 has the fitting recipe - which is perfect mixture of dance and other moments that will make you go – Hot Hai. And tonight, Indian Cinema’s one of the most well known actor, Anil Kapoor, who is currently playing Jai Singh Rathod on 24 Season 2, will recreate a moment from his series on this show.

Surveen Chawla, who is a JDJ9 contestant also plays a character in the 24 season 2 series, named Maya. Jai and Maya’s ‘kiss’ has been painting the town red with passion.

Sexy siren Surveen will be seen emulating the theme of Hot Hai perfectly with her sensuous moves on the song ‘aaj phir tumpe pyaar aaya hai.’ Everyone will be stunned to see her perform and give her a standing ovation as well.

Anil will even mention that after Surveen's brilliant performance he may have to rethink on the 24 script.

Are you all set to see the ’24 kiss’ on your screens tonight at 10pm?