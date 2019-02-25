Who loves Ishika and Roop as much as we do?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 25th, 2019 at 10:25 am

Oozing with grace and confidence, this much-talked-about couple on television screen and our personal favourite is winning hearts all over. From their cute chemistry on-screen on to them complimenting each other so well, Roop and Ishika are easily #1 on our list. Apart from being great actors, Roop and Ishika are also known to ace their fashion game every time. They are experimental and always on top of their game to look nothing but fabulous. Recently, we came across a few of their pictures and we must say how incredible they looked in their contemporary get up! 

 

#1 From pastel ethnics to dapper jackets, this duo is so in-sync!

 

IMG_0671-min
 
 
#2 Checkered patterns to chic styles, Roop and Ishika prove that classics will always be classics. 
 
 
IMG_0680-min
 
 
 
#3 Basics over literally anything and everything. Looks like it's their mantra too. 
 
 
IMG_0703-min

 

#4 Contemporary with a tinge of experimental for the lady, while a subtle day-to-day look for him will never run out of style.

 

IMG_0737-min

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

What's coming for Niyati?

What's coming for Niyati?

Dhanak and Raghu arrested?

Dhanak and Raghu arrested?

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

You Might Also Like

Nazranaa Diaries

Nazranaa Diaries

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Gathbandhan

Gathbandhan

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Connect with