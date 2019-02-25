posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 25th, 2019 at 10:25 am

Oozing with grace and confidence, this much-talked-about couple on television screen and our personal favourite is winning hearts all over. From their cute chemistry on-screen on to them complimenting each other so well, Roop and Ishika are easily #1 on our list. Apart from being great actors, Roop and Ishika are also known to ace their fashion game every time. They are experimental and always on top of their game to look nothing but fabulous. Recently, we came across a few of their pictures and we must say how incredible they looked in their contemporary get up!

#1 From pastel ethnics to dapper jackets, this duo is so in-sync!