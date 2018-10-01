posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 1st, 2018 at 5:55 pm

Post the double eviction stress that the housemates went through, tonight’s a tough night in the house for the jodidars ought to make some very brutal decisions! Interested in finding out more? Well, firstly, Day 15 starts with a BIGG surprise! Any guesses on what that could be? Secondly, as per tradition, nominations ki prakriya starts tonight and the jodidars are supposed to sacrifice a thing or two, or more to save their fellow jodidars, who FYI have been kidnapped by one of the single contestants. The jodidars are given only a few minutes to take a call. Here’s a sneak peek for you.

Be it makeup, branded clothes or hair; the kidnappers want it all! Saba, Anupji, Sourabh and Urvashi; will their respective jodidars go the extra mile to save them? This week’s nomination task will be challenging as it will test the level of bonding between the jodis!

