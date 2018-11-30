Who is the culprit of them all?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 30th, 2018 at 6:18 pm

Last night was all about the four contenders fighting for their respective captaincy and emerging as the new Fizz Captains of the house. With the same task being continued tonight, who do you think becomes the Fizz captain this week?

Tonight, is also when Bigg Boss gets the housemates to pick individuals who deserve to go to kaalkothri. Going by the task, everyone voted for Sreesanth and Surbhi for misbehaving, passing comments and getting personal. Dipika, to everyone’s surprise, was seen supporting Sreesanth. In her defense, she says if every member in the house can support their friends on wrong-doings, why shouldn’t she? After all, these heated arguments, who do you think gets spared and who do you think ends up in the kaalkothri?

 

Screen Shot 2018-11-30 at 8.53.46 am

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-11-30 at 9.05.31 am

 

 

Going forward, to save members from the kaalkothri, contestants had to break a big ice slab which had a key inside. Who is trying to play for whom? Who succeeds in getting out of the kaalkothri?
Who was the first one to break ice slab and save their friend? Who will succeed? Who will give up?

 
 
Screen Shot 2018-11-30 at 9.11.12 am

 

 

