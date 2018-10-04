Who is targeting whom?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 4th, 2018 at 6:06 pm

After the vigorous ‘jwalamukhi’ task, we’re getting to see the real sides of many contestants. Good, bad, competitive; but mostly bad and competitive!  Continuing the ‘Jwalamukhi’ task the contestants are working and fighting hard to ensure they collect the maximum balls from the volcanic eruption. Both, singles and jodis fought their way through in complete agitation. As the jodis and singles took on each other with pure fierce, it got difficult to decide who will hold their position as the captain of the week.

 

IMG_5672

 

 

While task is one story, the rest of the house turns aggressive towards each other in multiple scenarios. Deepak is seen misbehaving with Jasleen because she happened to touch him unintentionally with a broom. Post that, a small conversation turned into a huge brawl between Surbhi Rana and the Khan sisters. In little sequences, we also see Anup Jalota sweetly taunting Jasleen for not sacrificing her things for him. Get ready as a lot of drama awaits you tonight!

 

Screen Shot 2018-10-04 at 5.42.17 am
 
 
 
Screen Shot 2018-10-04 at 5.47.28 am

 

 

Don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12  powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS

