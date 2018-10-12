posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 12th, 2018 at 5:29 pm

After the fiasco that was created after the captaincy task, Bigg boss concluded and announced that Srishty, along with Saba and Somi will never be the captains of the house. Going forward, he also announced that Surbhi and Romil will continue to be the captains for the week.

Tonight, we will also see who gets nominated to go to the kaalkothri. When it came to nominating a jodi, everyone pointed at Saba and Somi for their behaviour a few days back. With a couple of things to say in their defense, this sister duo didn’t agree with the decision. As for the celebrity, everyone nominated Srishty as she hurt herself in frustration. Allegations were also raised against Karanvir for not stepping in and handling the situation better.

We also see Anupji and Sree watching all the action from the outhouse and disagreeing with every statement made by Dipika.

What goes down in the house tonight? Who goes to the kaalkothri? Find out on Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors.