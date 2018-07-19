posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 19th, 2018 at 4:40 pm

After 3 months of a happy and a settled marriage, an entry of someone new manages to shake everything up in the lives of Aarohi and Deep. Here’s Anjali who claims to be the real Aarohi and tells Deep that Tara is posing as Aarohi for the world and that she can prove it. After various attempts of trying, Anjali fails at proving her point. Will Deep find out the truth?

Going forward, Anjali is sent to the mental asylum by Deep and Tara who is posing to be Aarohi. She is shocked at realizing some facts and the real reason behind her face change. What happens next? Watch a series of revenge unfold on Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.