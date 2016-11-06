Who do you think will get evicted on Bigg Boss this week?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 6th, 2016 at 4:58 pm

Week 3 rolled in with 7 nominations from both the teams. From the Celebrities’ team it was Monalisa, Lopamudra, Bani whereas the Indiawale team nominated Manu, Manveer, Swami Om and Nitibha. Lopamudra was safe as she had won the immunity task. On Saturday Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman announced that Bani, Manu and Manveer were safe as well. 

 

Now, the tussle is between three contestants, Monalisa, Nitibha and Swami Om. Who do you think will get evicted tonight? Tune in to Bigg Boss at 10PM to witness the drama unfold!


