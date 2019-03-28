posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 28th, 2019 at 5:11 pm

Tonight, on Khoob ladi mardaani: Jhansi Ki Rani, we see the widow playing Holi but is intervened by Abhatai. On putting colour on her, Gangadhar asks Manu for an explanation. She tells him that she is changing traditions just as they spoke. He then recollects playing Holi with Ramabai and agrees with Manu. The widows breathe of a sigh of relief! Later, Ross arrives and announces a heavy animal tax that needs to be implemented immediately. Failing to this, the Britishers would confiscate their livestock and that they won’t be able to appeal in any court. How will Manu react to this? Will Gangadar agree with Ross?

Going forward, a bundeli breaks into Gangadhar’s room and attacks him. This even leads to a fight; however, the guards reach the room then. Gangadhar’s arms are injured. Manu is awake and sees a bundeli man escape. Does Manu know who could be responsible for this? What’s her next step going to be?

