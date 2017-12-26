Which housemate will be declared the funniest? Watch tonight on Bigg Boss 11!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 26th, 2017 at 1:22 pm

The second competition in Ghar Aaye Gharwaale task is a ‘Comedy competition.’ As per this, each housemate will come forward one by one and make fun of other housemates by either imitating them or cracking jokes about them!

 

24

 

 

Vikas reads out the task letter saying that the housemate who would be found best in his/her performance, true as he talks about the other housemate during his performance as well as the most entertaining of all will be called the winner of this round!

 

20

 

 

It would be hilarious to see the gharwaalez coming up with their funny antics as they speak about their co-housemates!

 

25

 

 

Any guesses who will impress the padosis?


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with