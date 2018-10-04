posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 4th, 2018 at 5:04 pm

The week on Udann, we see that Chakor is about to burn Imli for all her faults. Kasturi, however reaches there and tells Chakor to let the cops handle both, Imli and Ghuman Singh. Going forward, we see Chakor telling Abha about how the Udann sanstha is now her family. Simultaneously, Tuntun is seen leaving from school alone. A camera is clicking pictures of her and later, untun’s father is seen inquiring about her whereabouts. To our surprise, Tuntun is being injected a by a man. Anjor who is asleep wakes up screaming Tuntun’s name. Chakor then calms her down and put her to sleep. While Chakor and Sooraj are discussing about what is happening in Azaadgunj, Chakor sees a car standing outside the haveli. When finding out more about the unknown car, Sooraj receives a call and they get to know that Tuntun is no more. How will Sooraj and Chakor break this news to Anjor?

The next day, when Chakor is dropping Anjor to school, she finds something suspicious. What could have happened? What do Sooraj and Chakor do next? Stay tuned to Udann at a new time from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm!