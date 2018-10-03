posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 3rd, 2018 at 7:27 pm

It’s all about luxury! Tonight, Bigg Boss has no intentions of giving the housemates an easy way out.

P.S. we're hinting at the luxury budget. With the culmination of a challenging nomination task, it was time for the housemates to gear up to win the luxury budget task known as ‘Jwalamukhi’. As per tradition, Bigg Boss will wake the contestants up with a fiery track ‘Jigar Ma Badi Aag Hai’ giving them a hint of the storm that was coming their way. FYI, this task will also affect the captaincy of the house. A huge volcano was set up in the garden area, one that would spit out colorful balls. Singles and one member from each Jodi were allowed to participate in the task.

Each member will be given a glass box. They are then asked to fill the same with the collected colored balls. The contestants brought out their competitive sides and battled their way through! As the jodis and singles take on each other with agitation, will they be able to save themselves and seal their position for the captaincy task? Who will be this week’s Fizz Captain?

