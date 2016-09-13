posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 1:12 pm

The Chhoti Chakor with big aspirations grew to be a talented young girl a while ago on Udann and the story took a leap. Needless to say that the apple of everyone's eye, Spandan Chaturvedi, who played the part of little Chakor, was being dearly missed by one and all, including the audience! Here's how everyone showered her with love when she visited the sets a few days ago...

A photo posted by Spandan Chaturvedi Official (@spandan.chaturvedi) on Sep 13, 2016 at 6:46am PDT

Sai Deodhar, who plays Chakor's mom, Mai on the show, tweeted couple of the cute moments everyone shared with Spandan. She also shared a cute picture with the Chhoti and Badi Chakor. It was indeed a sweet moment. Have a look..

Although we don't see Spandan on Udann anymore, she's soon going to make an appearance on JDJ9 as a wild card entry. We are sure she will steal everyone’s hearts there too!