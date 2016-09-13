When 'Chhoti Chakor' aka Spandan Chaturvedi visited the Udann sets!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 1:12 pm

 

The Chhoti Chakor with big aspirations grew to be a talented young girl a while ago on Udann and the story took a leap. Needless to say that the apple of everyone's eye, Spandan Chaturvedi, who played the part of little Chakor, was being dearly missed by one and all, including the audience! Here's how everyone showered her with love when she visited the sets a few days ago...

 

 

 

Sai Deodhar, who plays Chakor's mom, Mai on the show, tweeted couple of the cute moments everyone shared with Spandan. She also shared a cute picture with the Chhoti and Badi Chakor. It was indeed a sweet moment. Have a look..

 

 

 

Although we don't see Spandan on Udann anymore, she's soon going to make an appearance on JDJ9 as a wild card entry. We are sure she will steal everyone’s hearts there too!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with