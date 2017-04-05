posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 5th, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Last weekend, the ‘Remix Challenge’ got everyone in a very joyful mood. DJ Chetas played the music incredibly well, and everyone went gaga over the episode that happened LIVE.

In fact many things that were completely unexpected happened too! In one of the fun events, there was a moment when the hosts Raghav Juyal and Meiyang Chang called upon the shy contestant, Ameya Date on stage to dance on a party number. The announcement itself left everyone in splits as everyone knows how quiet Amey is.

As DJ Chetas played the song, Kar Gayi Chull, Amey forgot all his shyness and merrily danced along with Chang and Raghav, who played the roles of girls in a party. All couldn’t stop applauding for this one! At one place where Amey danced his heart out, Raghav as usual was all up with his comedy on stage while dancing and that one was hilarious!

Experts couldn’t hold themselves from laughing at the drop of the hat! In fact they even mentioned that it was really wonderful to see the fun side of Amey.

Overall the episode was outstanding and thoroughly loved by all, even though the challenge faced by the contestants went a notch higher.