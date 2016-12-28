What's the fate of Saumya and Harman's love on Shakti?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 28th, 2016 at 3:29 pm

Earlier, Preeto’s planning forced Saumya to leave the house. Saumya left a note for Harman urging him to get married to someone else but he is in love with Saumya and obviously isn’t happy to let her go. After discussing with Surbhi and Varun, he asks them to look for Saumya but least does he know that something else is brewing in his brother’s mind!

 

DSC_2397

 

Here are some major twists in the story this week…

 

DSC_2345

 

As Saumya is leaving the house, Varun catches up with her and keeps her in a safe yet secret place.

 

DSC_2493

 

On the other hand, Harman and Saumya are completely unaware about Varun’s planning and keep thinking about each other.

 

DSC_2643

 

DSC_2424

 

Later, Varun blackmails Surbhi and asks her to marry him if she wants to save her sister.

 

DSC_2308

 

Surbhi is in a fix and shares her concern with her fiancée Abhishek, who asks her to agree for this marriage.

 

DSC_4458

 

Varun gets to know that Surbhi is playing a game with him and decides to checkmate her.

 

IMG_2720

 

Will Varun succeed in his vicious plans? Or will Surbhi defeat him in his own game? Will Harman and Saumya meet again?

For all this and more, stay tuned to Shakti, every Mon- Fri at 8PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with