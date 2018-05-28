What's Rajveer's plan?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 28th, 2018 at 3:48 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Aditya denies Mahi’s proposal and asks her to be just good friends. While this doesn’t go down too well with Mahi, she decides to shake hands with RV to destroy Aditya and Zoya’s life. The panditjis at Virani’s talk about how unfavourable the new alliance is and that it’ll only get better when Aditya and Zoya marry. On hearing this news, Aditya is shocked and tells Zoya that he will not be able to help her in this situation.

On the other hand, Aditya sees a picture of Yash and Pooja with Sakshi which leaves him stunned and raises many questions in his mind. Zoya is tensed as she is not sure if Aditya will agree for a fake marriage. Will Aditya agree to get married to Zoya? In a series of events going forward, some shocking revelations and the news of a cyclone in Mussorie leave an impact Zoya due to which she faints. Amidst all this, Rajveer has his plan in place for Zoya and Aditya! How will Zoya and Aditya tackle this situation?

Stay tuned to find out!

 

IMG_1522

 

Watch Bepannaah from Monday to Friday everyday at 9:00 pm only on Colors.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Your dose of weekend laughter!

Your dose of weekend laughter!

Are things going to get tough for Zoya and Aditya?

Are things going to get tough for Zoya and Aditya?

Kritika in trouble again?

Kritika in trouble again?

Will Tara's plan be successful?

Will Tara's plan be successful?

5 things you did not know about Roop!

5 things you did not know about Roop!

You Might Also Like

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Mahakaali

Mahakaali

Connect with