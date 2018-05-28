posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 28th, 2018 at 3:48 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Aditya denies Mahi’s proposal and asks her to be just good friends. While this doesn’t go down too well with Mahi, she decides to shake hands with RV to destroy Aditya and Zoya’s life. The panditjis at Virani’s talk about how unfavourable the new alliance is and that it’ll only get better when Aditya and Zoya marry. On hearing this news, Aditya is shocked and tells Zoya that he will not be able to help her in this situation.

On the other hand, Aditya sees a picture of Yash and Pooja with Sakshi which leaves him stunned and raises many questions in his mind. Zoya is tensed as she is not sure if Aditya will agree for a fake marriage. Will Aditya agree to get married to Zoya? In a series of events going forward, some shocking revelations and the news of a cyclone in Mussorie leave an impact Zoya due to which she faints. Amidst all this, Rajveer has his plan in place for Zoya and Aditya! How will Zoya and Aditya tackle this situation?

Stay tuned to find out!

