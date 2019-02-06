posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 6th, 2019 at 5:59 pm

Tonight, on Roop, the episode opens with Bua convincing Jigna to go back and live with her in-laws. On hearing this, Jigna dismisses the topic completely and goes to sleep. Ishika then calls Rupesh and Kanchan and narrates the entire incident to them to which they say that Jigna can come and live in the Patel house anytime as their relationship is stronger than anything else. Does Jigna end up going to her sasural?

Later, Samru takes Shamsher to a bar again where he gets flashes of Anish and Jigna together. He then decides to teach Anish a lesson and eventually sends goons to beat him up. Shamsher reaches home drunk and realizes how much he is hated by everyone. Bua, on the other hand, keeps Kinjal’s books in water so that she is unable to go to college. All of this just so she can be in the good books of Shamsher!