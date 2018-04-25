What's in store of Ahaan and Pankti

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 25th, 2018 at 6:17 pm

This week on Tu Aashique, you will see Ahaan and Pankti prepping up for a wedding with the Koli villagers. JD on the other hand gets a clue about Pankti being in Koli village and so he’s on his way to look for her. To hide from JD, Ahaan and Pankti participate in Koli dance. They dance in disguise throughout and knowing their situation, the villagers come forward to help them. They manage to get away from the village and end up hiding in a tempo. Sinha then orders his men to check the tempo.

 

Do you think his men will be able to find Ahaan and Pankti? What’s in store for them? Stay tuned to know more. 

 

vlcsnap-2018-04-25-17h37m09s769

 

 

Watch Tu Aashique from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm. 


﻿

