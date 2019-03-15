posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 16th, 2019 at 12:02 am

Kya hai aap mein aisa talent jo dila de aapko janta ka pyaar aur uthe de harr deewar? Back in its third season, Rising Star is all set to take over your weekend plans like none other because we promise, it’s about to get bigger and better. With a multitude of singers coming together from all over the country, this LIVE show is all about witnessing the best talent and heaps of love being showered on them by our janta! Here’s what to expect tonight, 9 pm onwards!

#1 With an acclaimed panel of judges like Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, and Diljit Dosanjh, this season is all about celebrating music episode after episode!



#2 What’s a show without a host? To add on to your Rising Star 3 experience, we have Aditya Narayan who is all set to host the show like never before. A singer himself, he promises to keep you entertained throughout!

#3 We’re kickstarting the premiere episode with a fun gala night! Wondering what that is? Well, we have a list of celebrated singers from the industry who will not only accompany contestants butalso and sing along with them!

#4 Lastly, this weekend, the legendary, and full of vigor Sukhwinder Singh joins us on set to make the episode a memorable one.



loading... Play

Excited? Well, we certainly are! Tune in to Rising Star Season 3 tonight at 9 pm only on Colors! We'll see you there LIVE!