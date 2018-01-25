What's in store for this weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 25th, 2018 at 6:01 pm

The second weekend of Rising Star gets even more exciting, emotional and intense. This weekend we will see breath taking performances and hear some heart melting stories.

 

Shashank Shekhar will perform for us and give us a little insight on his life story, dreams and goals. This weekend, we will also find out the back story of Supriya, Alankar, Jyoti Sharma and watch them perform. Only this weekend will tell us if the contestants have what it takes to raise the wall.

 

We will also have Raenit Singh perform for us and his backstory will make your eyes water. Enough with the emotional, the episode will also have Ravi Dubey bringing on the laughter and always being there to entertain us. And of course, it goes without saying that you don’t want to miss out on the weekend fun with our ‘Experts’. So, are you ready for this power packed weekend with Rising Star Season 2?

 

Rising Star Season 2, Saturday and Sunday from 9-10PM only on Colors TV. 


﻿

