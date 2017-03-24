posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 24th, 2017 at 6:12 pm

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is bringing the laughter train directly to your television screens starting tomorrow, as talented kids from all corners of India come together to entertain you. These kids are some of the most adorable and hilarious bunch you will have the pleasure of seeing on-screen. A variety of skits, with something for everyone will be presented this weekend and it will definitely make your evening more lively and give you every reason to laugh your heart out.

We have already been treated with a preview of some avatars the kids will be taking on to present their own unique hilarious acts. There will be solo and group acts this weekend. Here is a look at some of the things you can expect to see this weekend –

The adorable Kavya Ramani has already made us fall in love with her as Shakuntala aka Shakku Bai in the previews and she has a lot more hilarious surprises in store for you.

Keyan Gadia as little Shashi Kapoor is the one of the most hilarious acts you’ll ever see. His adorable form of imitation and mannerisms will have your belly aching. He will also appear as Macchiwali in a solo act this weekend.

Little Ridhima Taneja will appear as a struggling actress who will present her own unique blend of feisty and cheeky humor.

Vedansh Pagare will appear as Recharge Bhai. He will have you rolling on the floor laughing with his witty comebacks and hilarious facial expressions.

This is just a sneak peek into a weekend full of laughter and entertainment. There are many more talented kids with a lot more exciting stuff in store for you, so do not miss. Tune in tomorrow to witness these kids in action!

Watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ every Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!