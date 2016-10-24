What?Priyanka Jagga is back in the Bigg Boss 10 house?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 2:31 pm

Priyanka Jagga was the first one to get evicted on Bigg Boss 10! After she left Indiawale broke down. But Om Swami is the one who misses her a lot. He cries remembering the moments he spent with his favourite ‘Beti’. Have a look at this video to know more.

Lopamudra says that Om Swami is shedding crocodile tears and Akanksha seconds her saying that he goes to the camera and cries in front of the camera.

 

IMG_9010

 

IMG_9052

 

Priyanka’s cut out is put in the  house to which Swami ji reacts that if she were to come back in the house they wouldn’t place her cut out. All said and done Om Swami seems to be most affected by Priyanka’s eviction.

 

IMG_9001

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know how he is dealing with this!


