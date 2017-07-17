posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 17th, 2017 at 2:47 pm

This week do not miss the ‘Mahasangam’of ‘Devanshi’and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital.’

In an interesting plot we will see how physically affected Kalki, whose life is in danger will escape and somehow reach Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She will then meet Dr. Sanchi who will begin treating her, during the process she will also get to know about her true identity as ‘Devanshi.’

Meneka who is after Kalki’s life will get to know about her whereabouts and will decide to end her story.

Sanchi who gets to know that Devanshi has turned as Kalki for a cause will totally empathize with her and will extend her full support to her. Sanchi will also decide to help Kalki.

Will Sanchi be able to help Kalki get saved from Meneka’s life threatening attack?

Meanwhile, there is another history to Kalki and Pawan which will unravel itself this week. Are you excited to know?

Then do not miss this ‘Mahasangam’ and see other connected secrets unfold.

Tune into ‘Devanshi’ Mon-Fri at 7 PM.