What will happen when Kalki from 'Devanshi' reaches Savitri Devi College & Hospital?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 17th, 2017 at 2:47 pm

This week do not miss the ‘Mahasangam’of ‘Devanshi’and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital.’

 

 In an interesting plot we will see how physically affected Kalki, whose life is in danger will escape and somehow reach Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She will then meet Dr. Sanchi who will begin treating her, during the process she will also get to know about her true identity as ‘Devanshi.’

 

 

IMG_8375

 

 

Meneka who is after Kalki’s life will get to know about her whereabouts and will decide to end her story.

 

Sanchi who gets to know that Devanshi has turned as Kalki for a cause will totally empathize with her and will extend her full support to her. Sanchi will also decide to help Kalki.

 

 

DSC_6974

 

 

Will Sanchi be able to help Kalki get saved from Meneka’s life threatening attack?

 

 

IMG_8361

 

 

Meanwhile, there is another history to Kalki and Pawan which will unravel itself this week. Are you excited to know?

 

Then do not miss this ‘Mahasangam’ and see other connected secrets unfold.

 

Tune into ‘Devanshi’ Mon-Fri at 7 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with